Pirelli Highlighted as Global Leader in Sustainability Assessment

Pirelli says the S&P Global’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment has confirmed the company as the global leader in sustainability in the ATX Auto Components sector, obtaining the highest score in its segment.

The tire manufacturer says the results published by S&P Global highlight Pirelli’s score of 85 points as the highest in the ATX Auto Components sector and significantly higher than the sector average of 24 points.

Pirelli says it achieved top scores in many areas including governance and due diligence in the context of human rights, management of natural resources and reduction of CO2 emissions. The company says it also obtained maximum points in the areas of innovation and cybersecurity, as well as for the completeness and transparency of its social and environmental reporting.

S&P Global will announce the updated composition of the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices, including Pirelli, on Dec. 9.