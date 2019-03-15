Pirelli Introduces Track Adrenaline App, Electric Vehicle Tires at Geneva Motor Show

Pirelli showcased its technology at this year’s Geneva Motor Show and debuted its Track Adrenaline app as well as its “elect” tires for electric vehicles.

Pirelli’s Cyber division introduces Track Adrenaline, a track day product that’s both a lap timer as well a real-time monitoring system for tire pressures and temperatures.

The system combines both telemetry and tire data to identify and tell the driver when to warm up tyres, when it’s the right time to push for a flying lap and when it’s necessary to come into the pits for a stop. Track Adrenaline consists of an electronic box that can easily be fitted to a car, as well as the P Zero Track Adrenaline smartphone app and P Zero Trofeo R tires with sensors inside. The box talks to the app via wi-fi and provides a lap timer, with telemetry information and real time analysis of each track session. Lap times, split times, maximum as well as average speeds, acceleration, braking, theoretically ideal laps and comparisons with previous sessions are among the displays that the app offers drivers. The Pirelli Track Adrenaline box is also equipped with a GPS unit.

Pirelli Track Adrenaline will be released onto the market in July and driving fans will be able to sample it as part of the P Zero Experience.

Pirelli also displayed its “elect” marking on P Zero tires in Geneva, which designates tires made for electric cars or plug-in hybrids. These tires offer low rolling resistance, which helps to maximize each car’s range and a reduction in noise inside the cabin. Each Pirelli “elect” tire is personalized to the vehicle it is designed for, following the company’s Perfect Fit strategy. The first cars to wear these tires included the Italdesign DaVinci and the Pininfarina Battista, two supercars powered only by zero-emission motors.

Pirelli also displayed its Color Edition of its P Zero tires, which now come as original equipment from prestige car manufacturers. A new personalization option for manufacturers, the Color Edition features tires with colored sidewalls. Pirelli said the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will be among the first cars to be fitted with homologated colored tires. The demand comes from premium and prestige carmakers requesting personalization opportunities for their customers.