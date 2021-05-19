Connect with us
Pirelli Produces FSC-Certified Tire

These tires contain FSC-certified natural rubber and rayon and represent a new horizon for increasingly sustainable tire production.
Pirelli has produced a new range of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council)-certified tires designed for the BMW X5 xDrive45e Plug-in Hybrid. These tires contain FSC-certified natural rubber and rayon and represent a new horizon for increasingly sustainable tire production. The new tire will be produced exclusively at Pirelli’s Rome factory in Georgia.

FSC forest management certification confirms that plantations are managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers, while ensuring economic viability. The complex FSC chain of custody certification process verifies that FSC-certified material has been identified and separated from non-certified material as it makes its way along the supply chain.

The Pirelli P Zero tire, the world’s first FSC-certified tire using FSC-certified natural rubber and rayon sourced from FSC-certified plantations, will be supplied in the 275/35 R22 size for the front and 315/30 R22 size for the rear on the BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid.

The company says the tires are designed to specifically target environmental sustainability along with low rolling resistance, which improves fuel consumption and reduces consequent harmful emissions. On top of this, noise levels are lower, which further benefits the environment.



