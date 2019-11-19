News/Pirelli
November 19, 2019

Pirelli Develops Tires to Interact with 5G Network

Pirelli says it is the first tire company in the world to transmit information detected by intelligent tires regarding the road surface via the 5G network.

The company presented the “World-first 5G enhanced ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) services” use case during “The 5G Path of Vehicle-to-Everything Communication” event organized by the 5GAutomotive Association, of which Pirelli is a member.

Pirelli, Ericsson, Audi, Tim, Italdesign and KTH together staged a demonstration that took place on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin, Italy,to show how a vehicle equipped with the sensor-fitted Pirelli “Cyber Tire” and connected to the 5G network was able to transmit the risk of aquaplaning detected by the tires to a following car.

The Pirelli Cyber Tire, equipped with an internal sensor, will, in the future, supply the car with data relative to the tire model, kilometers clocked, dynamic load and, for the first time, situations of potential danger on road surfaces, from the presence of water to poor grip, Pirelli says. This information will enable the car to adapt its control and driving assistance systems, improving the level of safety, comfort and performance. In addition, it will provide the same information to other cars and the infrastructure.

