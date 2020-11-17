Pirelli Designs New Scorpion ATR Tire for New Ford F-150

Pirelli has designed a new “tailor-made” Pirelli Scorpion ATR tire for the new Ford F-150, part of the F-Series.

Pirelli says this new tire design will be the basis of a range of tires within the Pirelli Scorpion family that will be released in the coming months.

Pirelli says the goal was to design a perfect-fit tire that incorporated all of Ford’s targets. In particular, Pirelli’s engineers designed mold profiles specifically for the new F-150, in order to offer a maximum level of grip with improved rolling resistance.

In addition, the tailor-made Scorpion ATR for the Ford F-150 presents a dedicated tread design to reduce tire noise by up to 3 decibels, Pirelli says. Pirelli’s technicians also worked on a new generation of tread compound to provide secure wet handling and snow performance.

The Pirelli Scorpion ATR tires designed for the Ford F-150 are available in two sizes: 275/60R20 and 265/70R17. The ATR is part of the Pirelli’s range of Scorpion SUV and light truck tires.