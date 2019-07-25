Pirelli Continues Porsche Club of America Sponsorship

Pirelli will be once again supporting the Porsche Club of America annual parade, now in its 64th year, by sponsoring the Welcome Party to kick-off the week’s events. This year, the Porsche Parade will take place in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 21-27.

Pirelli has developed tailor-made tires for Porsche since 1982 including the P Zero, Scorpion and Pirelli’s Collezione tires – which will be on display at the Pirelli stand during the parade.

The Porsche Parade is Porsche Club of America’s signature annual event and is exclusive to club members only – over 1,500 from all over North America. In addition to the parade, attendees can experience competitive events, tours, an art show, and other social gathering opportunities.

“Pirelli continues to be a longstanding fixture at the Porsche Parade, our most coveted event,” stated Vu Nguyen, executive director at Porsche Club of America. “Always with an exciting surprise in store, Pirelli will greet eager attendees at the Welcome Party to officially kick-off the weeklong event.”