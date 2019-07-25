News/Pirelli
July 25, 2019

Pirelli Continues Porsche Club of America Sponsorship

Madeleine Winer

Madeleine Winer,administrator

View bio

Pirelli Continues Porsche Club of America Sponsorship

Continental Building New Motorcycle Tire Factory in Thailand

Club 3633: Chris Albertz

Club 3633: Jonathan Ransom

Les Schwab Tire Centers Suing Over First Recall in Company History

Les Schwab Tire Centers Suing Over First Recall in Company History

TireHub: A Year in Review with CEO Peter Gibbons

What's Treading, Ep. 1: How Could Chinese Tariffs Impact the Tire Industry?

Club 3633: Chris Albertz

Club 3633: Jonathan Ransom

Pirelli will be once again supporting the Porsche Club of America annual parade, now in its 64th year, by sponsoring the Welcome Party to kick-off the week’s events. This year, the Porsche Parade will take place in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 21-27.

Pirelli has developed tailor-made tires for Porsche since 1982 including the P Zero, Scorpion and Pirelli’s Collezione tires – which will be on display at the Pirelli stand during the parade.

The Porsche Parade is Porsche Club of America’s signature annual event and is exclusive to club members only – over 1,500 from all over North America. In addition to the parade, attendees can experience competitive events, tours, an art show, and other social gathering opportunities.

“Pirelli continues to be a longstanding fixture at the Porsche Parade, our most coveted event,” stated Vu Nguyen, executive director at Porsche Club of America. “Always with an exciting surprise in store, Pirelli will greet eager attendees at the Welcome Party to officially kick-off the weeklong event.”

Show Full Article