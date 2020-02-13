Connect with us
Pirelli-Cinturato-P7-All-Season-Plus-II

Tires

Pirelli Releases Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II

Part of the Plus line of products, Pirelli says the Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II has a new tread compound and an optimized footprint for improved behavior on wet surfaces.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Pirelli has released its new Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Part of Pirelli’s Plus line of products, which the company says are specifically designed to better meet the needs of drivers in the North American market, the Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II has a new tread compound and an optimized footprint for improved behavior on wet surfaces, Pirelli says. In particular, Pirelli says the new Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II showed an improved wet stopping distance.

Another area on which Pirelli’s engineers have focused to develop this new tire has been the wet handling and wet traction, while maintaining the tread wear, winter traction, noise, comfort, dry handling and steering performance of the previous generation.

The Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II is covered by a 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. The new Pirelli tire is now available in 30 sizes. The full 50 size range will be available in over the next few months.

Pirelli says the tire’s technical highlights include:

  • A new functionalized polymer and increased silica content that forms the new tread compound, which can also be found on the recently-released Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II.
  • A 5% larger contact area and optimized shape improves overall wet performance, braking and handling over the previous generation.
  • The Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II delivers high performance, low noise and excellent handling.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Pirelli Releases Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II

on

Continental, Groupe Touchette Release IceContact XTRM Winter Tire

on

Yokohama Concept Tire Developed for Concept Electric Vehicle

on

Maxam MS405 Tire Approved for Certain Caterpillar Medium Wheel Loaders
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kafko International Ltd.

Kafko International Ltd.
Contact: Rick MorgandoPhone: 8477630333Phone: 8477630333Fax: 8477630334
3555 W Howard St, Skokie IL 60076
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Changing TPMS Sensor Batteries

Understanding Toyota’s direct and indirect TPMS

The Fight Against Tire Noise

Even AWD Vehicles Require Regular Tire Rotations
Connect