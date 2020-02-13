Pirelli Releases Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II

Click Here to Read More

Part of Pirelli’s Plus line of products, which the company says are specifically designed to better meet the needs of drivers in the North American market, the Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II has a new tread compound and an optimized footprint for improved behavior on wet surfaces, Pirelli says. In particular, Pirelli says the new Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II showed an improved wet stopping distance.

Another area on which Pirelli’s engineers have focused to develop this new tire has been the wet handling and wet traction, while maintaining the tread wear, winter traction, noise, comfort, dry handling and steering performance of the previous generation.

The Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II is covered by a 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. The new Pirelli tire is now available in 30 sizes. The full 50 size range will be available in over the next few months.

Pirelli says the tire’s technical highlights include: