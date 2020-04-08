Pirelli CEO is Ambulance Driver in Italy Amid COVID-19

Pirelli CEO Mario Isola is continuing his role as a volunteer ambulance driver – which he has done for over three decades – throughout the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Formula1.com .

“Just because we have the coronavirus [in Italy], it doesn’t stop people becoming ill as usual, so people volunteering in any role becomes even more important, and I have been giving all the time I can to the ambulance,” Isola told Formula1.

Although the company’s Pirelli calendar has been put on hold for only the second time in history, Formula1 reports the company has donated €100,000 to charities fighting coronavirus – which puts their donation total at over the €1 million mark.