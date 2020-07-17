Pirelli CEO Proposes Candidate for Co-CEO Position

Pirelli Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera has proposed to the board of directors that Angelos Papadimitriou, CEO of Coesia, a group active in the production of packaging machines, be named the company’s general manager and co-CEO.

Click Here to Read More

Pirelli says the proposed reorganization aims to also broaden the management team in consideration of the company’s future succession path.

In the proposed new macro-organizational structure, the executive vice chairman and CEO will continue to head the direction and control strategy and operations. The general manager co-CEO will also make executive decisions as well as control the staff areas not reporting directly to the executive vice chairman and CEO.

Pirelli says the company will identify a candidate for the role by October 2022, and the candidate will be proposed as the new chief executive officer of Pirelli in the first half of 2023.