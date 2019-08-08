Pirelli-Branded R89 Series Regional Application Tire Released in North America

The Pirelli-branded R89 Series tire line is being launched in the North American market by Prometeon Tyre Group Commercial Solutions, LLC.

The R89 Series tire line is dedicated to regional market applications and features drive (both open and closed shoulder) and steer applications. The line will be available in an extended range of tire sizes within year-end to address various vocational segments.

Key features of the R89 series include:

The tire construction and tread profile design delivers an optimized footprint, resulting in even wear and long tread life, the company says.

The tread compound withstands high scrub conditions associated with regional operations, achieving even wear, long tread life and fuel savings.

New tread patterns and profiles will help prevent impact damage, allowing a uniform distribution of load and torque (for drive) and precise handling (for steer).

Pirelli’s patented Spiral Advanced Technology for Truck (SATT) combined with Hexa Bead Wire delivers excellent retreadability, the company says.

“The R89 series is the new milestone of our product strategy developed specifically for the North American market, delivering premium Tier 1 tire performance and excellent operational savings and the first tire family being launched this year. We plan to expand our Pirelli-branded tire portfolio, adding more 22.5-in., 19.5-in. and 17.5-in. sizes to the R89 Series together with other 22.5-in. sizes for mixed service,” said Aleksandar Gramatikov, CEO North America for Prometeon Tyre Group Commercial Solutions, LLC.