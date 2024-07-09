Pirelli named tire partner for the Audi RS 4 Avant 25 year edition

Pirelli will be Audi Sport’s exclusive tire partner for the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years. The anniversary edition of the sports estate car has two tire options: Pirelli P Zero Corsa as original equipment, and a specific track kit consisting of Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires equipped with Cyber technology and combined with Pirelli’s Track Adrenaline system, both in 275/30R20 size.

Stability, stress resistance, grip and consistency on track are the characteristics of the new P Zero Trofeo RS, Pirelli said. The custom-made P Zero Trofeo RS tires for the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years are equipped with Pirelli Cyber sensors that detect tire status and driving conditions, transmitting them to the driver through an app that is downloadable on any smartphone. These elements, which together with a high-precision GPS module make up the Track Adrenaline system, act as a ‘virtual engineer’ during track sessions, Pirelli said. With the digital manometer, drivers can select the desired set-up before moving off. Then, during the session, the information recorded by sensors as well as telemetry detected by the control unit and data from the GPS module is used to record lap times and the ideal racing line. After the session, drivers can analyze the recorded data via the app.

If accompanied by a passenger, drivers can also activate the ‘live view’ function, which – just like team radio in Formula 1 – gives immediate and brief messages to help the driver: suggesting, for example, to warm up the tires or come into the pits, according to Pirelli.

Today, the Pirelli range for Audi RS takes in 36 homologations, including summer, winter and track-specific tires.