 Pirelli named tire partner for the Audi RS 4 Avant 25 year edition

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Tires

Pirelli named tire partner for the Audi RS 4 Avant 25 year edition

The anniversary edition of the sports estate car has two tire options: Pirelli P Zero Corsa and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires.
Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Pirelli-Audi-partnership

Pirelli will be Audi Sport’s exclusive tire partner for the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years. The anniversary edition of the sports estate car has two tire options: Pirelli P Zero Corsa as original equipment, and a specific track kit consisting of Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires equipped with Cyber technology and combined with Pirelli’s Track Adrenaline system, both in 275/30R20 size.

Related Articles

Stability, stress resistance, grip and consistency on track are the characteristics of the new P Zero Trofeo RS, Pirelli said. The custom-made P Zero Trofeo RS tires for the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years are equipped with Pirelli Cyber sensors that detect tire status and driving conditions, transmitting them to the driver through an app that is downloadable on any smartphone. These elements, which together with a high-precision GPS module make up the Track Adrenaline system, act as a ‘virtual engineer’ during track sessions, Pirelli said. With the digital manometer, drivers can select the desired set-up before moving off. Then, during the session, the information recorded by sensors as well as telemetry detected by the control unit and data from the GPS module is used to record lap times and the ideal racing line. After the session, drivers can analyze the recorded data via the app.

If accompanied by a passenger, drivers can also activate the ‘live view’ function, which – just like team radio in Formula 1 – gives immediate and brief messages to help the driver: suggesting, for example, to warm up the tires or come into the pits, according to Pirelli.

Today, the Pirelli range for Audi RS takes in 36 homologations, including summer, winter and track-specific tires.

You May Also Like
Vogue-Tyre-Cadillac-Escalade
Hankook-iON-Porsche
Yokohama-geolandar-x-cv
Pirelli-P-Zero-Trofeo-RS
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Magna Tyres introduces five additions to product lineup

Magna expanded its MB800 series and released the M-Traction, M-Straddle, MU26 and MA610 tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Magna-Tyres-new-releases

Magna Tyres launched five additions to its product lineup. First, the manufacturer is expanding its MB800 series with a larger size, 355/65-15. Magna said this new size offers enhanced versatility and efficiency for a wide range of applications. Magna also introduced the M-Traction tire, which the manufacturer said delivers traction, durability, and stability, in challenging terrains and weather conditions.

Read Full Article
More Tires Posts
Toyo Tire U.S.A. releases the M156 urban and regional all-position commercial tire

The company said this tire is built to maximize removal miles, fuel efficiency, retreadability and casing durability.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Tires-M156-commercial-tire
Bridgestone releases V-Steel Container Lifter G-Smooth port tire

The Bridgestone VCLG tire is meant to deliver better heat resistance, with improved load capacity and extended tire life.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-VCLG-Tire
Optimism emerges in 2024 for U.S. OTR tire demand

This year, the industry is being driven by infrastructure spending and housing development.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-tire-stock
Trelleborg displays EMR series, Brawler tires at Hillhead 2024

Trelleborg will display EMR1030, EMR1031, EMR1042, EMR1050, EMR1051 as well as Brawler tires in Stand #M3 at the event.

By Christian Hinton
Trelleborg-Hillhead-2024
Other Posts
FCS Automotive releases 42 new part numbers

FCS said its new parts cover applications including the Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, Genesis G80 and more.

By Christian Hinton
FCS-42-part-Numbers
Vogue Tyre adds two sizes to its custom-built radial tire lineup

The 275/50R22 custom built radial SCT2 caters to SUVs, CUVs, trucks and the new 245/40R19 size caters to luxury sedans.

By Christian Hinton
Vogue-Tyre-Cadillac-Escalade
Yokohama to supply RY53 OE tires on Toyota Hilux Champ pickup

Yokohama Rubber said its RY53 is a tire specifically for light trucks that features wear resistance and fuel efficiency.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-RY53
GRI, Margi Group partner on ag tire distribution in Italy

The partnership aims to enhance market coverage, improve customer service and strengthen both companies’ positions in the Italian market.

By Christian Hinton
Magri-GRI-partnership