Pirelli Revs Up for 2023 Motorsport Season in the US

Pirelli is reinforcing its commitment to North American racing in 2023 with large-scale involvement and tire distribution to both global and domestic competitions taking place across the continent. The Italian tiremaker is set to participate in 10 North American motorsport championships, with almost 40 Pirelli and partner personnel committed to over 100 races, supplying more than 30,000 tires throughout the course of the season, the company said.

With more than a century of its own history in the industry, Pirelli continues to leverage motorsports as an extension of its research and development work, Pirelli said. This “open-air laboratory” approach fosters innovation globally for Pirelli, the company said.

Pirelli is involved in the following motorsports competitions: