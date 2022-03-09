Connect with us
Pirelli-PZero-1400

News

Pirelli Kicks Off 2022 Motorsport Season

Christian Hinton

on

Pirelli says it is involved in 10 major championships at the forefront of American motorsport, with 40 Pirelli personnel committed to almost 100 races throughout the year, supplying tens of thousands of tires.

This is the scale of Pirelli’s involvement in racing competition this year in North America. According to Pirelli, this will be a particularly significant season for itself, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

Pirelli says that motorsport represents an essential part of the Italian firm’s research and development program, as an open-air testing laboratory. This is why Pirelli places such an emphasis on motorsport in every global territory, as it is only by pushing the extremes of performance on track that the best Ultra High-Performance tires are created for the road.

