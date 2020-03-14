Pinpointing a Failing TPMS Sensor

When a vehicle comes into the bay with a telltale TPMS light on, its TPMS system is signaling an issue that needs to be addressed. The tire dealership’s task is finding out what that issue is.

Luckily, there’s some guidelines for most systems that let you know what it’s communicating. For example, if a TPMS light blinks for 30-90 seconds before remaining solid, it indicates that the failure has something to do with the system itself, whereas a solid light indicates that one or more tires is below placard pressure. A blinking light tells you that the issue is more than likely one or more failing sensors. Some newer vehicles will display pressure by location on the dashboard that can show the location of the faulty sensor. However, there are some vehicles on the road that still need to be diagnosed to discover which wheels hold faulty sensors. In order to diagnose the system, you first need to connect to the OBDII port on the vehicle and download any Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs) stored in the vehicle’s ECU. If the process is done correctly, the DTC should highlight which sensor(s) is failing and needs to be replaced. It may even indicate if a sensor battery is low. In this case, it is always best to recommend that the driver replace all four sensors during a single service, especially if they are still original sensors. When one sensor dies, the rest will likely follow shortly after. Replacing all sensors will save time and money for the driver in the long run.

