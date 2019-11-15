Petlas Showcases Product Range at Agritechnica

Petlas has added new tires to its wide industrial and OTR range.

Turkish tire manufacturer Petlas is showcasing its innovations at this year’s Agritechnica Exhibition, a seven-day event that has been shaping the future of agricultural operations for more than three decades.

“It is still exciting to be here in this venue for our fourth appearance in Agritechnica,” says Oguz Ay, international sales and marketing director for Petlas. “We are willing to introduce our capability and enthusiasm to offer perfect solutions for every need and demand that tomorrow’s sustainable agricultural production trends create.”

The company is displaying its solutions for agricultural production and industrial operations along with truck and bus tires developed for highway, regional and off-the-road use. Those include:



PT-TRAC , an innovative new tire that offers CupWheel technologyand can help end-users decrease fuel consumption and protect their investments;

Petlas' long-haul TBR tire line offers extended mileage and low rolling resistance to maximum fuel efficiency. While the SH100 pattern provides precise handling especially for steer axles, the RH100 pattern is designed for the drive axle to transfer the vehicle's weight to the road safely and effectively, the company says. The NZ300 pattern offers a stable drive for trailers that carry excessive loads. With the help of the special compound mixture, these tires avoid uneven wear which contributes to their service life. Their strong carcass structure enables them to be retreaded multiple times, Petlas says.

Petlas' RM905, another TBR tire, offers a balanced drive on all types of terrains. Designed to be used on all axles in the most extreme working conditions, this tire provides self-cleaning features by discharging water and mud through its grooves. It avoids pebble penetration thanks to stone-ejectors located inside these channels.

The PtxND31, an R4 tire designed for agro-industrial operations, will also be available to represent the company's OTR tire range. The pattern offers strength and durability for digging and loading operations on vehicles such as telehandlers, compact loaders and backhoe loaders with its radial casing and steel belted construction.

See the range of Petlas’ product line in Hall 3, booth C16 at Agritechnica in Hannover, Germany until Saturday.