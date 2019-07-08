Petlas Adds New Sizes to SH100, RH100 Patterns

Petlas has added new sizes to its SH100 and RH100 tire families to make these patterns suitable for a broader range of vehicles and applications.

SH100



The SH100 pattern was developed to be used on all axles of buses and at steer or non-powered secondary axle of trucks.



Four sizes recently introduced include: 245/70 R19.5; 265/70R 19.5; 285/70R 19.5; (146/144 L); and 285/70R 19.5 (150/148 J). With the new releases, Petlas now has six available sizes of the SH100 pattern.



RH100



Petlas added one new size (265/70 R19.5) to its drive-axle pattern. With the introduction of the new size, Petlas now offers six different sizes of RH100 pattern.



Both SH100 and RH100 patterns carry M+S and 3PMSF markings on their sidewalls, indicating great performance on mud and snow to meet the performance criteria to be considered suitable for demanding weather conditions.



According to Petlas, the carcass structure makes SH100 and RH100 suitable for retreading multiple times.