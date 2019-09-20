California Retread Business Pete’s Road Service Converts to Marangoni Operation

Pete’s Road Service, Inc. in Fullerton, CA. has converted its retread operation to the Marangoni family of products, which includes its Ringread and Unitread brands.

Pete’s Road Service, Inc. started in 1969 and is a third-generation family owned company that has grown over the years from a single shop in Anaheim, Calif. to 10 locations all over Southern California. They operate a commercial tire retread plant with a capacity of over 30,000 retreads a year.