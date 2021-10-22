Two Singer-Songwriters to Perform at TIA Anniversary Event

Two singer-songwriters will provide the musical entertainment at the Tire Industry Association’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Nov. 1 in Las Vegas, the association just announced. TIA said it encourages those planning to attend to register promptly.
Tom Douglas, who has written songs for such country artists as John Michael Montgomery, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, George Straight and Keith Urban, and Lori McKenna, who earned back-to-back Grammy Awards for Best Country Song as songwriter for Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” each will perform during the program. Their appearance is sponsored by Bridgestone Americas Inc, the company said.
The celebration takes place the day prior to the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show. The event will begin with a cocktail reception at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel and casino, followed by the anniversary program in the hotel’s iconic theater, The Chelsea, TIA said.
The anniversary program will also include an address by Vietnam war hero and Super Bowl Champion Rocky Bleier, sponsored by Goodyear, a look back at TIA’s 100-year history and speeches by TIA’s 2021-2022 president Mason Hess, past president Dan Nothdurft and CEO Roy Littlefield III, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Register for this and other TIA events at GTE/SEMA here.