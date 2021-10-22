Connect with us

News

Two Singer-Songwriters to Perform at TIA Anniversary Event

The celebration will take place on Nov. 1 at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino in Las Vegas the day before the opening of the SEMA Show.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Two singer-songwriters will provide the musical entertainment at the Tire Industry Association’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Nov. 1 in Las Vegas, the association just announced. TIA said it encourages those planning to attend to register promptly.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Tom Douglas, who has written songs for such country artists as John Michael Montgomery, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, George Straight and Keith Urban, and Lori McKenna, who earned back-to-back Grammy Awards for Best Country Song as songwriter for Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” each will perform during the program. Their appearance is sponsored by Bridgestone Americas Inc, the company said.

The celebration takes place the day prior to the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show. The event will begin with a cocktail reception at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel and casino, followed by the anniversary program in the hotel’s iconic theater, The Chelsea, TIA said.

Advertisement

The anniversary program will also include an address by Vietnam war hero and Super Bowl Champion Rocky Bleier, sponsored by Goodyear, a look back at TIA’s 100-year history and speeches by TIA’s 2021-2022 president Mason Hess, past president Dan Nothdurft and CEO Roy Littlefield III, who is retiring at the end of the year.  

Register for this and other TIA events at GTE/SEMA here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama Announces Price Increases

News: Nokian Tyres Sets Sales Record in Q1 2021

News: Napa Auto Parts Joins TBC Corporation’s Aligned in Hope Effort

News: TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO

Advertisement

on

Two Singer-Songwriters to Perform at TIA Anniversary Event

on

Tire Ladies Take the Spotlight at Women of Tire Pros Event

on

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name Technician of the Year

on

Radar Tires Hits 10 Years Supporting Breast Cancer Research
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Service: Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

‘Rusty’ Rovere, Owner of Dale’s Tire, Dies at Age 72

News

VIP Tires & Service Unveils Newly Renovated Auburn Location
AdobeStock Driving Photo 1400 AdobeStock Driving Photo 1400

News

Hankook Survey Shows Drivers Are Hitting the Road Less
Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO

News

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO
Connect
Tire Review Magazine