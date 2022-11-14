fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

How Performance Reviews Can Improve Your Shop

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Before and after a film is released, movie critics get a chance to review some of the biggest blockbusters to give the general public an idea of how the movie performs.

Advertisement

Most movie reviews are focused on what went right in the film and or how it can improve. The same goes for your employee performance reviews. Focusing your reviews on how your employees can improve is key so that you can base shop strategies around it to change for the better.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about how performance reviews make your shop stronger.

I’m sure you want your shop to operate at the highest level possible. By implementing or improving a review process at your shop, you can recognize the top performers of your team and address any weaknesses or problems before they become damaging to your shop.

Advertisement

Oftentimes, shops with a performance review process have a competitive edge over the competition because they are always looking to improve. These shops may also have a higher retention rate and happier employees because of the recognition they get from upper management.

Running a shop without performance reviews as part of your shop’s culture is like diagnosing without a scan tool – how the heck do you know what needs fixing? An effective review is a chance to talk with your employees to get their feedback on how they think they are performing in key areas.

It is vital to the growth of your shop to develop and promote your team from within. A review process as part of your shop’s culture gives you the opportunity to hear out each employee and manage them accordingly. Who knows, you may find your next service advisor because you discovered one of your best techs has great people skills. Conversely, perhaps you find the shop’s next foreman because one of your best only has the desire to work with their hands.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Explaining the Why’s and How’s of Wheel Alignment

Garage Studio: What Tire Treadwear Grades Mean for Your Customer

Garage Studio: Must-Have Safety Gear for Your Shop

Garage Studio: Traits of Great Service Advisors

Advertisement

on

How Performance Reviews Can Improve Your Shop

on

Buying vs. Leasing Shop Equipment

on

Marketing To High-Value Customers Yields Profit, Repeat Business

on

Three Ways to Avoid TPMS Valve Corrosion
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Commercial Tires: Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Traits of Great Service Advisors

Garage Studio

What Tire Treadwear Grades Mean for Your Customer

Garage Studio

Must-Have Safety Gear for Your Shop

Garage Studio

The Horrors of Using Summer Tires in the Winter
Connect
Tire Review Magazine