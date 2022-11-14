How Performance Reviews Can Improve Your Shop

Before and after a film is released, movie critics get a chance to review some of the biggest blockbusters to give the general public an idea of how the movie performs.

Most movie reviews are focused on what went right in the film and or how it can improve. The same goes for your employee performance reviews. Focusing your reviews on how your employees can improve is key so that you can base shop strategies around it to change for the better. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about how performance reviews make your shop stronger. I’m sure you want your shop to operate at the highest level possible. By implementing or improving a review process at your shop, you can recognize the top performers of your team and address any weaknesses or problems before they become damaging to your shop.

Oftentimes, shops with a performance review process have a competitive edge over the competition because they are always looking to improve. These shops may also have a higher retention rate and happier employees because of the recognition they get from upper management. Running a shop without performance reviews as part of your shop’s culture is like diagnosing without a scan tool – how the heck do you know what needs fixing? An effective review is a chance to talk with your employees to get their feedback on how they think they are performing in key areas. It is vital to the growth of your shop to develop and promote your team from within. A review process as part of your shop’s culture gives you the opportunity to hear out each employee and manage them accordingly. Who knows, you may find your next service advisor because you discovered one of your best techs has great people skills. Conversely, perhaps you find the shop’s next foreman because one of your best only has the desire to work with their hands.

