News/Perfect Stop
August 6, 2019

Perfect Stop Finishes Powersports Sweepstakes

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

TIA Announces 2019 Hall of Fame, Ed Wagner Leadership Award Honorees

Bridgestone Adds Two All-Terrain Tires to Firestone Portfolio

Bridgestone Bloomington Plant Recognized for Safety

Centric Parts Launches 'Ultimate Summer Getaway' Promotion for Professional Technicians

Gunk Releases New Degreasing Wipes

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Partners with Andretti Rallycross

TBC Brands Launches New Tire Brand – National Tire

Toyo Tire Will Strengthen Production at U.S. Facility

OTC Releases Hub and Bearing Service Guide

Nokian Heavy Tyres Acquires Finnish Heavy Equipment Wheel Company

Perfect-Stop-Sweepstakes

Perfect Stop has finished its Powersports Sweepstakes and will be awarding its first set of grand prize winners.

The first three grand prize winners, randomly selected July 1, are now preparing to pick out their motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, sport boats, and more worth up to $15,000 each. The remaining three grand prize sweepstakes winners will be selected Aug. 16. An additional 150 technicians will win gift card prizes totaling $25,000.

One shop from Eastern has already claimed a grand prize, and multiple others are closing out the summer with cash prizes.

Show Full Article