Perfect Stop Finishes Powersports Sweepstakes

Perfect Stop has finished its Powersports Sweepstakes and will be awarding its first set of grand prize winners.

The first three grand prize winners, randomly selected July 1, are now preparing to pick out their motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, sport boats, and more worth up to $15,000 each. The remaining three grand prize sweepstakes winners will be selected Aug. 16. An additional 150 technicians will win gift card prizes totaling $25,000.

One shop from Eastern has already claimed a grand prize, and multiple others are closing out the summer with cash prizes.