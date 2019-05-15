News/Perfect Equipment
May 15, 2019

Perfect Equipment Celebrates 80 Years

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Mitchell 1’s SocialCRM Achieves Google Partner Status

GRI to Showcase Construction Tires at Automechanika

Nexen Tire Launches 'Nexen Hero' Campaign to Honor Purple Heart Recipients

Atturo Tire Debuts Redesigned Website

USTR Releases New Tariff List on Imports from China

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Bridgestone Reports 'Steady Progress' on 100% Sustainability by 2050

U.S. To Hike Tariffs 25% on $200 Billion Worth of Chinese Imports

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Perfect-Equipment-80th

Perfect Equipment, a brand of Wegmann Automotive, is celebrating its 80-year anniversary.

The company was founded in 1939 by William P. Smissen, and in 2005, the Perfect Equipment brand was acquired by Wegmann Automotive GmbH. Over the last decade the Perfect Equipment brand has diversified its product line and expanded sales opportunities to more than 35 countries, the company says.

The North American headquarters, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, also serves as a manufacturing and distribution facility that produces millions of wheel weights per week and employs more than 250 full-time workers. There is also a west-coast distribution facility located in Phoenix, Arizona. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in Brazil, China and Germany.

Show Full Article