Perfect Equipment Celebrates 80 Years

Perfect Equipment, a brand of Wegmann Automotive, is celebrating its 80-year anniversary.

The company was founded in 1939 by William P. Smissen, and in 2005, the Perfect Equipment brand was acquired by Wegmann Automotive GmbH. Over the last decade the Perfect Equipment brand has diversified its product line and expanded sales opportunities to more than 35 countries, the company says.

The North American headquarters, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, also serves as a manufacturing and distribution facility that produces millions of wheel weights per week and employs more than 250 full-time workers. There is also a west-coast distribution facility located in Phoenix, Arizona. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in Brazil, China and Germany.