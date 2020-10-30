Connect with us
Pep Boys to Again Sponsor Toys for Tots Campaign

By Nov. 1, Toys for Tots collection bins will be placed in nearly 1,000 Pep Boys locations, where customers will be invited to participate.
Pep Boys is returning as a national sponsor of Toys for Tots, the annual program run by the U.S. Marines that collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children in the local community.

By Nov. 1, Toys for Tots collection bins will be placed in nearly 1,000 Pep Boys locations, where customers will be invited to participate, with toy donors receiving a thank you in the form of a 25% discount on floor merchandise and/or service purchases. For customers who prefer to make a monetary donation, they can give $1, $5 or $10 at the cash register.

In its role as a corporate sponsor, Pep Boys is also pledging a $25,000 donation to Toys for Tots and, over the holiday season, employees will work with our U.S. Marines and volunteers to collect and distribute toys.

