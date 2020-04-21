Connect with us

Pep Boys Reopens 11 Puerto Rico Locations

Eleven Pep Boys locations in Puerto Rico will reopen on select days, in response to the government order allowing certain essential businesses to resume operations.

The stores will begin reopening this week to service essential personnel only. Nine of the 11 locations will offer both automotive parts and service, while two of the locations will offer parts only.

The following locations will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Pep Boys Aguadilla; Caguas; Campo Rico; Fajardo; Ponce; San German; San Juan; S. Bayamon; Trujillo Alto; Santurce (parts only); and South Caguas (parts only).

Pep Boys Reopens 11 Puerto Rico Locations

