November 15, 2019

Pep Boys Opens Relocated Service and Tire Center in New Jersey

Pep Boys opened a relocated service and tire center in Lodi, New Jersey, bringing the company’s total stores to nearly 1,000 in 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

Pep Boys Lodi, located at 145 U.S. 46 West, moved to a larger location with newly renovated service bays and the latest diagnostic technology as well as customer areas to meet the needs of drivers and fleets.

Pep Boys Lodi is one of several other recently opened locations, the company said. It has also opened stores in Astoria, New York, LaGrange, Georgia; and Rocklin and Lawndale, Calif. The new service and tire centers are the latest in a series of ongoing investments, which include the expansion of Pep Boys Fleet and Pep Boys Mobile Crew and partnerships with online retailers through which customers can purchase tires and schedule in-store installation appointments.

