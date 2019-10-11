Pep Boys Opens New Tire, Service Centers in California, New York, Georgia

Pep Boys has opened new service and tire centers in Astoria, New York; Lawndale and Rocklin, California; and LaGrange, Georgia, as part of its continued expansion.

The new locations, which are near the metro centers of New York, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Atlanta, include both greenfield and acquisition properties. They were selected for their proximity to both individual and fleet customers, the company says.

The four new service and tire centers are:

Pep Boys Lawndale at 15820 Inglewood Ave., Lawndale, CA

Pep Boys Rocklin at 5880 Pacific St., #155, Rocklin, CA

Pep Boys LaGrange at 1472 Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange, GA

Pep Boys Astoria, 41-15 19th St., Astoria, NY

Each local opening is celebrated with offers, events and other opportunities for customers to meet the new team.