Pep Boys gives $100K Donation to Help Veterans

The Bob Woodruff Foundation provides service members and their families access to support and resources.

Danielle Hess

on

Pep Boys has presented the Bob Woodruff Foundation with a $100,000 donation, representing an investment by the 100-year-old company in America’s military veterans, the company says. The Bob Woodruff Foundation works to ensure the nation’s impacted veterans, service members and their families have access to support and resources, the company says.

The donation is one of a series of initiatives announced in conjunction with the Pep Boys Centennial Celebration and represents a commitment to the Bob Woodruff Foundation as a long-term strategic partner, Pep Boys says. Pep Boys announced its intention to establish the partnership last year with the launch of the Pep Boys Centennial Calendar, of which a portion of the proceeds had been earmarked for the Foundation. Pep Boys CEO Brian Kaner presented a check for $100,000 to the organization’s co-founder Bob Woodruff and BWF CEO Anne Marie Dougherty in New York City in November, the company says.

In addition to its partnership with Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pep Boys offers opportunities to work in the automotive service industry. The company supports its own workforce development initiatives, including the “Race to 2026,” which recruits and supports technicians in the automotive industry and is designed to help close America’s skills gap. The company also recently gifted $100,000 in new scholarships for aspiring automotive technicians, Pep Boys says.

on

on

on

on

