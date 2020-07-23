Connect with us

News

Parts Warehouse, Distributors Warehouse to Merge

Tire Review Staff

on

Replacement Parts, Inc., which goes to market as Parts Warehouse, Inc. (PWI) and Crow-Burlingame, has announced plans to merge this fall with Distributors Warehouse, Inc. (DWI).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Upon completion of the merger, DWI will join the Parts Warehouse family.

“Our family has continually assessed our business as a whole, and it has become clear that doing business like we always have is no longer the best strategy. It also became clear that the best solution for ensuring our locations continue to thrive in their markets is a strategic partnership with a likeminded company,” said Steve Korte, president of DWI. “After 15 months of dialogue, we are confident we have found the right partner to help us move to the next level.”

DWI serves customers in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Parts Warehouse currently operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, and will soon grow to include Florida and Georgia as well. When the deal is finalized, the two companies will serve a total of 12 states.

Distributors Warehouse turns 86 this year, and PWI celebrated its centennial in 2019.

PWI and DWI are members of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., and both fly the Bumper to Bumper flag.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Hankook Tire Data Finds Car Maintenance Being Neglected

CAS Marks 25 Years with Giveaway

Tire Pros Names Digital Air Strike Social Media Partner

Cooper Discoverer SRXLE OE on Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV

Advertisement

on

Parts Warehouse, Distributors Warehouse to Merge

on

AAPEX to Deliver More for Shops with Repair Shop HQ

on

NTB, Tire Kingdom Require Customers Wear Masks

on

Partnership to Provide Fleet Mobile Tire Installation
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Tire Rack Wholesale

The Tire Rack Wholesale
Phone: 800-445-0179Fax: 574-236-7714
7101 Vorden Pkwy., South Bend IN 46628
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect