Paid Search Added to Mitchell 1 Marketing Services

The Mitchell 1 SocialCRM shop marketing service is now offering paid search advertising, helping automotive repair shops attract new business and maintain an effective online presence as a key part of their overall marketing strategy.

“The addition of Google Ads paid search advertising rounds out our marketing services and we’re delighted to offer shops this excellent opportunity to broaden their online presence, drive more traffic to their business and ultimately, increase revenue,” said Marcus Mackell, marketing manager for SocialCRM, Mitchell 1.

The new Google Ads option is designed to help shops extend their internet reach, target customers looking for auto repair services and maximize return on their advertising investment. The auto repair shop online marketing service includes custom landing pages to maximize ad performance and conversions, unique call tracking phone numbers, ad creation and customization, budget setup, robust reporting, and full account administration by a SocialCRM support agent.

Mitchell 1’s SocialCRM auto repair marketing service provides a comprehensive program to attract and retain customers. With automated marketing messages, authentic customer reviews, social media content, professional websites and more, shops can engage with customers and enhance their online presence to build loyalty. SocialCRM is integrated with Manager SE, Mitchell 1’s industry-leading shop management software, for immediate access to vital customer details and insights.