OTR International Acquires Hoosier Wheel

OTR International has acquired Hoosier Wheel. Hoosier Wheel, located in Evansville, Indiana, is a manufacturer of standard and custom wheel assemblies for off-the-road applications, including lawn and garden, agriculture and material handling. The company offers a complete line of pneumatic and semi-pneumatic wheels, including both steel and plastic construction, and a diverse offering of tire treads and sizes, OTR said.

OTR said the acquisition enhances its current portfolio of off-the-road mobility solutions supplied to OEMs and the aftermarket, covering over 1,700 tire models and 300 distinct tread patterns, plus a range of rims and wheels. It also creates opportunities in the aftermarket and overseas, while expanding OTR’s U.S. manufacturing footprint in support of localization of initiatives pursued by key customers, the company said, adding that it is majority-owned by an affiliate of private investment firm Owner Resource Group, LLC.

The acquisition officially closed on Oct. 1. The company said it intends to continue marketing Hoosier products under the Hoosier Wheel name.