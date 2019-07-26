OTC Releases Hub and Bearing Service Guide

OTC has released its new Hub Grappler Application Manual (6575MAN-18) to eliminate trial-and-error and save technicians time during wheel hub and bearing service. The 6575MAN-18 is the most comprehensive hub and bearing service guide on the market for car, truck, van and SUV makes and models through 2018, according to OTC.

The manual helps technicians find the correct adapters for front hub removal and replacement, front wheel bearing removal and replacement, rear hub removal and replacement and rear wheel bearing removal and replacement. The guide was developed to be the first tool used in the OTC Hub Grappler kit and provides quick reference to the other tools in the kit required to do the job.

The Hub Grappler Application Manual comes with diagrams and instructions that show technicians how and where each adapter is used based on vehicle make, model and year. Detailed drawings also show the hub puller and adapters properly mounted on a steering knuckle, along with part number callouts, to eliminate any guesswork by technicians during service.

The new OTC Hub Grappler Application Manual is now available with 6575, 6575-2 and 6575-2C Hub Grappler kits. For more information on the 6575MAN-18 and all OTC tools and equipment, visit www.otctools.com.