OTAA Adds New Virtual Training Courses for Members

Tire Review Staff

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) has added a new training benefit for OTAA members, allowing them to purchase virtual training courses for their new and existing employees.

The training is administrated by Automotive Seminars, Inc. which is offering the courses at a discounted rate for OTAA members. OTAA will pay a portion of the cost on behalf of its members.

“Our biggest challenge as an industry is related to workforce issues,” said OTAA President Jamie Hensley. “It has been a longstanding goal of this association to help our members navigate those workforce challenges and that is why we are so excited about this training program. COVID-19 has only added complexity and difficulty to training, so to have a virtual option available is a huge benefit. Automotive Seminars are great partners, these training courses are relevant, extremely thorough, and I think they’ll be a great asset for our members and most importantly, their employees.”

The virtual training programs include courses on engine mechanical testing: in-cylinder pressure transducers, gas direct injection diagnostics, transmission diagnostics for non-transmission technicians, modern-day misfire diagnostics and more.

Once purchased, members own the courses and can save the material. All courses come with a complimentary PDF manual. For more information and instructions on how to access the training, click here.

