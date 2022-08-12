Connect with us

Ohio Tire & Auto Association Holds Annual Golf Outing

Christian Hinton

on

The Ohio Tire and Automotive Association (OTAA) held its annual golf outing at The Country Club at Muirfield Village – just a golf-ball-throw throw away from the beautiful Muirfield Village Golf Club, where the PGA holds its annual Memorial Golf Tournament.

OTAA President Jeff Wallick kicked the outing off with some words of encouragement and thanks to the sponsors of the event. Following the golf, OTAA members gathered for food and drinks, and Wallick presented a $1,500 check to Chuck McCourt of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation.

Though it wasn’t a PGA tournament course, it certainly played like one for intermediate golfers such as myself. The beautiful tee boxes culminated by the lush fairways and soft yet speedy greens made for a tough, competitive, and more importantly fun networking opportunity for members of the OTAA.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the event below.

OTAA President Jeff Wallick thanks the sponsors and members of OTAA for donating and participating in the golf outing.
Tire Review’s Associate Editor Christian Hinton joined other industry media members (left to right) Bruce Davis, Tire Business; Dave Zielasko, Tire Business; and Bob Ulrich, Modern Tire Dealer.
Luckily for this associate editor, I was not playing in a high-stakes tournament. As you can see by my reaction, it was a long day on the course.
Jeff Wallick (far left) presents $1,500 to Chuck McCourt, Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (far right).

