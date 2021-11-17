OSHA Details Vaccination Requirements for Certain Employers

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released a Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that will require workplaces with 100 or more employees to ensure staff is fully vaccinated by Jan 4, 2022, or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. The Auto Care Association said this new requirement will impact a number of its member companies.

Employers will be required to provide paid leave for their employees to get vaccinated and must ensure all unvaccinated employees wear a face mask in the workplace. However, employers are not required to pay for COVID-19 testing. The Auto Care Association says the rule will preempt any inconsistent state or local laws, including laws that ban or limit an employer’s authority to require vaccination, mask or testing.

Industry Supply Chain Concerns

The Tire Industry Association recently wrote a letter to President Biden listing five ways the administration could help solve the challenges affecting the nation’s supply chain. No. 3 of the letter asks for flexibility in vaccine mandates.