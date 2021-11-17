Connect with us

News

OSHA Details Vaccination Requirements for Certain Employers

OSHA’s Vaccination and Testing Emergency Standard will require employers with 100 or more workers to ensure staff is fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022 or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released a Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that will require workplaces with 100 or more employees to ensure staff is fully vaccinated by Jan 4, 2022, or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. The Auto Care Association said this new requirement will impact a number of its member companies.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Employers will be required to provide paid leave for their employees to get vaccinated and must ensure all unvaccinated employees wear a face mask in the workplace. However, employers are not required to pay for COVID-19 testing. The Auto Care Association says the rule will preempt any inconsistent state or local laws, including laws that ban or limit an employer’s authority to require vaccination, mask or testing.

Industry Supply Chain Concerns

The Tire Industry Association recently wrote a letter to President Biden listing five ways the administration could help solve the challenges affecting the nation’s supply chain. No. 3 of the letter asks for flexibility in vaccine mandates.

Advertisement

“Our industries are committed partners in the fight against COVID-19, and we unequivocally support the use of vaccines to fight its spread. However, we are concerned a mandate will cripple an already strained supply chain. We estimate companies covered by the mandate could lose 37% of drivers at a time when the nation is already short 80,000 truck drivers. We ask for flexibility for transportation and supply chain essential workers, particularly truck drivers who spend most of their time in their trucks and have minimal contact with colleagues and customers,” the letter states.

Click here to read the full letter.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

News: Marangoni Announces Price Increase

News: Tire Agent, GoMobile Tires Launch Mobile Installation Service

News: Sun Auto Opens Henderson Location, Expands Las Vegas Footprint

News: Autel Releases New Tread Depth Reader

Advertisement

on

OSHA Details Vaccination Requirements for Certain Employers

on

TIA Pens Letter to President Biden on Supply Chain Solutions

on

Discount Tire Invests in Fleet Customer Experience

on

Pep Boys gives $100K Donation to Help Veterans
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

News: BFGoodrich Launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Maddenco, Inc.

Maddenco, Inc.
Contact: Jay AdamsPhone: 812-474-6245Fax: 812-474-6254
4847 E. Virginia St., Ste. G, Evansville IN 47715
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sema-Show-Floor 1400 Sema-Show-Floor 1400

News

SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery
RoboTire-tire-changer-demo RoboTire-tire-changer-demo

News

RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021
Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO

News

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO
Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros

News

Tire Ladies Take the Spotlight at Women of Tire Pros Event
Connect
Tire Review Magazine