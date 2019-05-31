OSHA Cites Kumho for Alleged Safety, Health Violations

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a combined 22 citations to Kumho Tire Georgia Inc., Sae Joong Mold Inc., and J-Brothers Inc. after an inspection allegedly found safety and health hazards at the tire manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. The three companies collectively face $523,895 in proposed penalties.

OSHA cited Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. for exposing employees to fall, struck-by and burn hazards; failing to follow hazardous energy control procedures when employees performed service and maintenance on machinery; failing to train employees on energy control procedures; and failing to provide machine guarding on various pieces of equipment throughout the facility. Proposed penalties total $507,299.

OSHA initiated the follow-up inspection of the tire manufacturer in November 2018 after the agency did not receive abatement documents regarding a June 2017 inspection and citations. The agency has now placed Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

The companies have 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Tire Review did not immediately receive comment from Kumho Tire officials regarding OSHA’s citations.