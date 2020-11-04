Openbay, Inc. has announced it has added support for major tire suppliers and wholesalers to its automated online chat solution, Otis.
Otis now supports over 30 tire suppliers and wholesalers to include American Tire Distributors (ATD), TireHub, NTW, U.S. Autoforce, Max Finkelstein and TR Wholesale.
Openbay says Otis advanced online chat is designed exclusively for automotive service and repair businesses. The company says Otis now features tires from major tire and wholesale suppliers in addition to the following features:
- Otis appears like an online chat feature and is fully customizable
- Online conversations are menu-driven or visitors can free form type similar to texting
- Otis understands human written language and can respond in the same, powered by A.I.
- Delivers service estimates for all YMM vehicles in real-time for most mechanical services to include parts and labor
- Delivers customized service estimates for complex repairs based on your business metrics (parts margin, labor rates)
- Tire inventory from all your tire suppliers; displays brands, sizes, features, warranty, and pricing
- Supports staggered tire fitment
- Displays tire and installation pricing in real-time
- Supports two-way customer texting and live chat if desired
- Operates 24/7/365
- Converts and helps monetize web visitors into customers
- Captures customer contact information
- Books service appointments
- Scalable across multiple locations