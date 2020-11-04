Openbay, Inc. has announced it has added support for major tire suppliers and wholesalers to its automated online chat solution, Otis.

Otis now supports over 30 tire suppliers and wholesalers to include American Tire Distributors (ATD), TireHub, NTW, U.S. Autoforce, Max Finkelstein and TR Wholesale.

Openbay says Otis advanced online chat is designed exclusively for automotive service and repair businesses. The company says Otis now features tires from major tire and wholesale suppliers in addition to the following features: