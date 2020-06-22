Connect with us

Openbay Debuts Chat, Banners on Otis

Openbay Inc. has announced the availability of a tire catalog and new updates to its advanced online chat platform, Openbay Otis.

Otis installs on an automotive service center’s website and now allows consumers to perform self-service searches for major tire brands, retrieve tire pricing and availability information, and book installation service appointments within chat.

Openbay also released Otis Banners allowing a business to display important messages or promotions atop of the Otis chat window as part of the chat conversation with website visitors.

New and updated features include:

  • Tire and pricing information delivered by vehicle year-make-model, tire brand, and size;
  • Ability to book tire installation services and capture consumer contact information;
  • Supports staggered fitment for vehicles having different-sized tires front and back;
  • Ability to cross-sell other tire-related services to consumers while shopping for tires; and
  • Openbay Banners sit atop of and within the chat window.

