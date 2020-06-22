Openbay Debuts Chat, Banners on Otis

Openbay Inc. has announced the availability of a tire catalog and new updates to its advanced online chat platform, Openbay Otis.

Click Here to Read More

Otis installs on an automotive service center’s website and now allows consumers to perform self-service searches for major tire brands, retrieve tire pricing and availability information, and book installation service appointments within chat.

Openbay also released Otis Banners allowing a business to display important messages or promotions atop of the Otis chat window as part of the chat conversation with website visitors.

New and updated features include: