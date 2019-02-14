Ontario Allows More Options for Studded Tires

The government of Ontario, Canada is providing drivers in the province with more options by allowing newer models of studded tires to be sold in northern Ontario.

At Kal Tire in North Bay, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation Kinga Surma and Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli made the announcement that Ontario is changing a regulation that prevented some new models of studded tires from coming to market.

“Our government is continuing to make it easier to do business in Ontario,” said Surma. “This is a perfect example of an outdated regulation that created unnecessary barriers for manufacturers and drivers. This change will let businesses bring new and improved studded tires to market and give people in Northern Ontario more options for driving in tough winter conditions.”

This change will allow for tires with more, lighter studs that can perform better in icy conditions to be sold in Ontario. The tires must meet an industry-standard test to ensure they don’t cause excessive damage to pavement.

“This is great news for drivers and businesses across Northern Ontario,” said MPP Fedeli. “We’re opening the door for the latest models of tires to be sold, while continuing to protect the roads in our communities.”

“The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada is pleased to see the Ministry of Transportation act quickly and responsibly in updating O.Reg 625 to reflect the latest studded tire designs and manufacturing practices, which will improve winter driving for northern Ontarians and protect our road surfaces,” said Glenn Maidment, president of the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada.

Studded tires are permitted for vehicles registered in Northern Ontario. They are not allowed in Southern Ontario unless by a driver visiting from out-of-province for less than 30 days or who is a resident of Northern Ontario.

Nokian Tyres, a manufacturer known for its winter tire and studding technology, applauded Ontario government officials in their decision.

“Nokian Tyres thanks the Government of Ontario for modernizing studded tire regulations,” said Steve Bourassa, director of products and pricing for Nokian Tyres North America. “This is a major win for Northern Ontario, as its residents now have access to the best studded tires in the world. Nokian Tyres is committed to providing the safest winter tire technologies. With these changes, the Government of Ontario has ensured we can continue to do this, now and in the future.”