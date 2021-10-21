Radar Tires Hits 10 Years Supporting Breast Cancer Research

Omni United announced its 10-year milestone of supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) through its flagship brand Radar Tires.

In 2011, the company launched its #MobilizingHope campaign to support BCRF in its mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research, the company said. Since then, each year Omni has pledged its support to BCRF, with 2021 being its 10th consecutive year. In addition to the company’s monetary support, it also spreads awareness about this cause through various programs with its brand ambassadors as well as distributors and dealers, Omni United said. As the company looks at this milestone event, it thanked distributors, dealers, business associates, as well as end-users for their continued support in creating a long-lasting effect on their communities, customers, business associates and families.

