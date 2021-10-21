Radar Tires Hits 10 Years Supporting Breast Cancer Research

Omni United announced its 10-year milestone of supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) through its flagship brand Radar Tires.
In 2011, the company launched its #MobilizingHope campaign to support BCRF in its mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research, the company said. Since then, each year Omni has pledged its support to BCRF, with 2021 being its 10th consecutive year. In addition to the company’s monetary support, it also spreads awareness about this cause through various programs with its brand ambassadors as well as distributors and dealers, Omni United said.
As the company looks at this milestone event, it thanked distributors, dealers, business associates, as well as end-users for their continued support in creating a long-lasting effect on their communities, customers, business associates and families.
In 2021, Omni pledged a minimum donation of $50,000 regardless of sales, which will bring its cumulative giving to BCRF to nearly $1.4 million in support of 28,000 hours of critical research, the company said.
Over the last ten years, the program has evolved and grown with more and more dealers joining in to support the cause, especially during October, which is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Some highlights from its programs include:
- Launching a limited edition “pink sidewall” tire, sold through a major distributor in the US.
- Encouraging customers, tire distributors, dealers and retailers throughout the world, to support the Mobilizing Hope campaign by providing them with in store displays, pink ribbons and other awareness materials to distribute among end-users.
- Displaying the logo of BCRF on all Radar Tires motorsports teams racing cars and gear.
- Supporting BCRF in all international tire fairs and other events in which Omni and Radar Tires participates.
- Launching awareness and fundraising programs in partnership with brand ambassador Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Play for P.I.N.K., a grassroots organization that uses lifestyle and sporting events to raise funds for breast cancer research. BCRF is Play for P.I.N.K.’s sole beneficiary.
Omni United’s flagship brand Radar Tires signed Jodi as its brand ambassador in 2016. Throughout the years, Jodi has pledged her support for Play for P.I.N.K. and BCRF by wearing pink gear as a symbol of hope and courage to further increase the visibility of the cause. Over the last three years(2018-20) Jodi has also donated $100 for every birdie she made in LPGA tournaments during October to BCRF through this partnership, the company said.