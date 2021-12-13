Omni United Partners With GFG Style on Radar Tires

Omni United announced a partnership with Italian automotive design house GFG Style. The automotive design house will design Omni’s flagship brand, Radar Tires. The company said it aims to take Radar’s product offering to the next level and enhance consumer appeal through the collaboration.
GFG Style was born from the experience in the field of car design by father and son duo, Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. Giorgetto is well-known all over the world for his success in designing vehicles for high-end original equipment manufacturers. In 1999 he was named the Car Designer of the Century by Global Automotive Elections Foundation. Fabrizio has been active in automotive design, industrial design and the planning and development of car interiors and exteriors for public and private clients for over 30 years. The duo has been directly responsible for creating over 300 standard production models and more than 200 research prototypes for numerous original equipment manufacturers. Giugiaro has been responsible for the design of some of brands including Aston Martin, BMW, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lotus, Maserati and more, Omni said.
Using the design expertise of Giugiaro, the company plans to launch new ranges in 2022. Coupled with Omni’s extensive expertise in engineering and manufacturing, the team plans to bring to market products with the optimal balance of functionality and aesthetics, the company said.
A series of functional tire ranges driven by designed are planned into 2024 through the partnership. The first range, an extreme off-road tire, is expected to hit the market in Q3 of 2022. The Renegade-X will cater to the off-road enthusiast and feature a “stealth” inspired tread block design offering a combination of aesthetics and world-class performance attributes. The Renegade-X will be available in over 40 sizes, with rim diameters from 16”to 30”.
The company also plans to launch a high-performance tire designed for sport, passenger cars and SUVs. The range is targeted for an early 2023 launch, the company said.