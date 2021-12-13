Connect with us

News

Omni United Partners With GFG Style on Radar Tires

The company will partner with GFG Style on new Radar Tires designs and plans to launch new ranges in 2022.
Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Omni United announced a partnership with Italian automotive design house GFG Style. The automotive design house will design Omni’s flagship brand, Radar Tires. The company said it aims to take Radar’s product offering to the next level and enhance consumer appeal through the collaboration.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

GFG Style was born from the experience in the field of car design by father and son duo, Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. Giorgetto is well-known all over the world for his success in designing vehicles for high-end original equipment manufacturers. In 1999 he was named the Car Designer of the Century by Global Automotive Elections Foundation. Fabrizio has been active in automotive design, industrial design and the planning and development of car interiors and exteriors for public and private clients for over 30 years. The duo has been directly responsible for creating over 300 standard production models and more than 200 research prototypes for numerous original equipment manufacturers. Giugiaro has been responsible for the design of some of brands including Aston Martin, BMW, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lotus, Maserati and more, Omni said.

Advertisement

Using the design expertise of Giugiaro, the company plans to launch new ranges in 2022. Coupled with Omni’s extensive expertise in engineering and manufacturing, the team plans to bring to market products with the optimal balance of functionality and aesthetics, the company said.

A series of functional tire ranges driven by designed are planned into 2024 through the partnership. The first range, an extreme off-road tire, is expected to hit the market in Q3 of 2022. The Renegade-X will cater to the off-road enthusiast and feature a “stealth” inspired tread block design offering a combination of aesthetics and world-class performance attributes. The Renegade-X will be available in over 40 sizes, with rim diameters from 16”to 30”.
The company also plans to launch a high-performance tire designed for sport, passenger cars and SUVs. The range is targeted for an early 2023 launch, the company said.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: TyrexpoAsia 2022 To Take Place in Bangkok

News: TIA Improves Online Training Videos, Adds New Courses

People: Sumitomo’s Smallwood to Retire; Darren Thomas to Succeed Him

News: Best-One of Indy Acquires Fourth Location in 2021

Advertisement

on

Omni United Partners With GFG Style on Radar Tires

on

Yokohama Uses AI to Predict Values of Key Tire Characteristics

on

Tire Discounters Continues Southern Expansion

on

Bridgestone Consolidates Manufacturing Footprints in China
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Business Operations: Microlearning Makes the Tire Industry Smarter, More Profitable

Tires: Falken Tire Plans Three New Product Launches for 2022

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Online Tire Outlet

Contact: Peter BostanianPhone: 3038354040
21339 Saticoy Street, Canoga Park CA 91304
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Discount Tire Set to Acquire Tire Rack

News

How RoboTire Aims To Transform the Tire Industry

News

Tire Shops: Be Ready for EVs
supply chain supply chain

News

Bridgestone Ups Capacity to Address Supply Issues
Connect
Tire Review Magazine