Omni United Appoints Amy Coleman as AVP of Marketing

Former Toyo marketing head Amy Coleman will now head the marketing department for North America at Omni United as the company looks to grow its Radar Tires brand.

Madeleine Winer

The Omni Group announced the appointment of Amy Coleman as assistant vice president – marketing for the North America market. Coleman will head the marketing function for North America and lead strategic planning, public relations, advertising and drive all marketing activities, the company said. The move comes as the company is ramping up its marketing efforts to further grow its flagship brand – Radar Tires and appeal to a wider audience.

Coleman has over 20 years of automotive marketing experience. During her career, she has worked for automotive and tire brands and is well versed with the North American market, Omni United says. Prior to joining Omni, she led the marketing team at Fleetwood RV for 15 years where her marketing initiatives were instrumental in making Fleetwood RV one of the world’s most recognized and well-respected RV brands. After Fleetwood, she spent almost seven years as head of marketing at Toyo Tires. At Toyo, she was responsible for transforming the brand’s image and drastically improving consumer awareness of the brand, Omni United said.

