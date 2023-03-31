 How Old is Too Old for Tire Shop Equipment?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Rolling with the Numbers

How Old is Too Old for Tire Shop Equipment?

When we asked tire dealers what the No. 1 reason was for their last shop equipment replacement, updated technology was the No. 1 answer.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

In this week’s show, we’re talking about shop equipment – more specifically, we’re talking about determining the right time to replace your shop equipment. Here’s the thing about tire shops: You don’t really need all that much equipment to get the job done. Sure, if you want to, you can go all out and deck your bays out with the latest ADAS calibration systems and giant automated robotic tire changers… but really, all you actually need is a tire changer and maybe a wheel balancer to consider yourself a bona fide tire business.

Related Articles
RWTN-Chart-1

Our latest survey shows this, with nearly every dealer who took the survey telling us they have at least a wheel balancer and tire changer in their shop. Of course, most of you do more than sell and install tires, so those shops also come stocked with a lift and alignment rack.

Brake lathes are rather hit or miss with 60% of dealers reporting they own one, and, as expected, not many shops have invested in tread depth scanners or ADAS calibration systems. This makes sense when you consider the upfront investment and space requirements these two equipment choices require, though that’s not to say the dealers who own them aren’t getting great use out of them.

RWTN-Chart-3

Here’s something I found especially interesting: Look at the results when we asked tire dealers how old their oldest equipment is. The graphs depicting the age of wheel balancers and tire changers, which nearly all tire dealers say they own, look pretty close, with most dealers telling us this equipment in their shop is between 3-5 years old, and very few are holding on to this equipment once they hit double-digits in age.

RWTN-Chart-2

Now, compare these results to tire dealers’ oldest brake lathes and lifts. Here, we see that right around half of dealers in both cases are holding on to this equipment for 11 years or longer. Can you guess why there’s such a disparity between tire changers and balancers on the one hand and brake lathes and lifts on the other?

Well, here’s a hunch. In most cases, I don’t think it comes down to a matter of more solid production or better or worse quality assembly. I think it’s more so about technology. Brake lathe and lift technology just doesn’t have to evolve at the same pace as technology does in tire changers and wheel balancers.

That’s not to say there isn’t a good reason to replace lathes and lifts earlier than 11 years – new EVs on the road, for instance, might require you to buy new lifts sooner than you expected to handle the additional load if you begin servicing these vehicles – but in general, tire dealers can get away with holding on to this equipment longer. Now consider changes in vehicle types and trends as it relates to rim sizes, new tire compositions, low profile tires, the emergence of TPMS, even fuel economy regulations on the commercial tire side… all of this could affect whether or not your tire equipment is equipped to do the job you need it to do.

RWTN-Chart-4

And, actually, when we asked tire dealers what the No. 1 reason was for their last shop equipment replacement, updated technology was the No. 1 answer, followed by repairs being too costly, and age. It just goes to show how much tire dealers need to be keeping up with tire technology to keep their businesses moving. At first thought, it’s easy to say that there isn’t much to tires – I mean, they’re all black and round, right? But this data tells us that if you aren’t staying on your toes and pivoting with the trends in this industry… you’re going to get left behind.

For more business intelligence data to help boost tire dealer profitability, be sure to watch out for our next episode of Rollin’ with the Numbers.

You May Also Like

Vehicle Inspection
Whats-Treading-Scott-Sloan-Titan International
Ball-Joints
Retain Customers Tips
Garage Studio

Servicing Blind Spot Detection and ADAS

Servicing these systems is straightforward, and with the right tools, you can resolve customer complaints.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Servicing ADAS

Blind spot detection is one of the earliest automatic driver assistant system (ADAS) features offered on vehicles. Thanks to this system, I get alerted when objects are in the blind spot of my vehicle.

Servicing these systems is straightforward to diagnose and repair. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about how blind spot detection works so you can confidently service it.

Read Full Article

More Rolling with the Numbers Posts
Do Spiffs REALLY Work in the Tire Industry?

The majority of you said at least half of customers will switch brands based on your recommendations, but is that rec based on a spiff?

By David Sickels
RwtN-Featured-Image-EP21
Five Tire Trends You Need to Know

We’re talking about recent industry trends that you can take advantage of when running your tire business.

By David Sickels
RwtN Featured Image EP20
What are Commercial Tire Expectations in 2023?

This year has been one to catch our collective tire-dealing breath after two years of weirdness that has led to long stretches of fewer Vehicle Miles Traveled. This past year seemed to bring us back to a bit of much-welcomed normalcy, replacing Instagram videos of bread making with Celine Dion lip-syncing TikTok challenges. Related Articles

By David Sickels
RwtN-Featured-Image-1400x700-Commercial-Tires
What Data Tells Us About EV Hype

Love them or not, EVs are hugely gaining popularity – at least in the sense that we can’t help but talk about them all the time – thanks to a number of market factors, gas prices being chief among them. Related Articles – Autel Energy Releases its Newest EV Charger – Goodyear Introduces First EV

By David Sickels
RwtN-Featured-Image-1400x700-Time-4-EVs

Other Posts

Commercial Van Tire Segment Continues to Deliver Growth

In addition to increased e-commerce sales during the pandemic, many elements have influenced the growth of the commercial van tire segment.

By Denise Koeth
CelsiusCargo_RamVan
H/T vs. A/T Tires: How to Guide Your Customer

Your guide on deciding if highway tires or all-terrain tires best suit your customer’s needs.

By David Poling
HT AT tires
Gallery: 2023 Continental Tire Dealer Meeting

High-volume Continental GOLD dealers were treated to an all-inclusive stay and various activities during the group’s 2023 meeting.

By Madeleine Winer
Club 3633 Nominations Now Open!

Know someone changing the tire industry for the better? Nominate them for our Club 3633!

By Madeleine Winer
Club 3633 2022