OK Tire Partners with Hockey Canada

OK Tire has entered into a four-year partnership with Hockey Canada. Through the agreement, OK Tire will be the exclusive official auto service and tire retailer of Hockey Canada and Team Canada.

Hockey Canada is the non-profit governing body for amateur hockey in Canada, from the grassroots levels to the Olympic Winter Games. The organization supports over 750,000 players, coaches and officials across Canada, and operates national teams that compete around the world every season. The organization also works to develop programs that make hockey accessible and affordable for local communities through its mission to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences throughout the country.

OK Tire will work with Hockey Canada on various grassroots programs in communities from coast to coast. These programs may include community grant initiatives, and recycling and environmental initiatives, and will be supported by the Hockey Canada Foundation, along with OK Tire and their partner, Bridgestone.

The alliance with Hockey Canada will be OK Tire’s largest-ever sports partnership.