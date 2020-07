The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association will hold its 2020 annual golf outing Aug. 17 at The Country Club at Muirfield Village.

Click Here to Read More

The event will include a four-person scramble, box lunch and an outdoor reception following a day of golf. For the third year in a row, a portion of the outing proceeds will be donated to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation.

To register a group or sponsor, visit www.ohiotiregolf.com. Registration is due by Aug. 10.