OTAA Joins Statewide ‘Stop the Spread’ Campaign

Tire Review Staff

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) has joined Ohio’s Coalition to Stop the Spread.

The coalition is a group of businesses, nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and other Ohio organizations that recognize the threat COVID-19 presents to the health of Ohioans and the economy. Led by the Ohio Business Roundtable, coalition members say they understand that employees are on the frontlines of the fight and have agreed to drive action among their employees by encouraging them to lead by personal example.

“We are proud to be a part of this important effort to keep businesses open while keeping our employees and customers safe,” said Jamie Hensley, president of the OTAA. “The only way to keep our economy going is to make sure we are doing the right things like sanitizing, cleaning, keeping our distance, and wearing masks. I am so proud of our members, many of whom started these safety practices well before they were mandatory. We want to continue to lead by example and we stand ready to do anything we can as an association to promote safety. Our hope is that together, we can reduce the adverse impacts of the virus and keep our businesses open.”

