Nucap Appoints New VP of Business Development

NUCAP Brake Components says it will invest substantially in the next five years to establish its position in North American aftermarket brake components supply. This investment will include re-engineering OE new part introductions for the aftermarket, retooling the most popular part numbers in the aftermarket and appointing Robert Bosco as VP of business development.

Bosco will bring 44 years of brake experience to the NUCAP team and will be directly involved with product innovations and business development, the company says.

NUCAP Brake Components says it will resume its service to all North American friction companies through its locations in Toronto Canada, Connecticut, and Juarez, Mexico.