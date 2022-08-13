Connect with us
handshake-600x300

People

Nucap Appoints New VP of Business Development

Advertisement
Avatar

on

NUCAP Brake Components says it will invest substantially in the next five years to establish its position in North American aftermarket brake components supply. This investment will include re-engineering OE new part introductions for the aftermarket, retooling the most popular part numbers in the aftermarket and appointing Robert Bosco as VP of business development.

Advertisement

Bosco will bring 44 years of brake experience to the NUCAP team and will be directly involved with product innovations and business development, the company says.

NUCAP Brake Components says it will resume its service to all North American friction companies through its locations in Toronto Canada, Connecticut, and Juarez, Mexico.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Stokes Tire Owner Thomas ‘T’ Beroth, Jr., Dies

People: Discount Tire New Hire to Help Grow Fleet Services

People: Michelin Appoints New Motorsports Director For North America

People: Bridgestone’s Debra Hamlin Elected TIA Secretary

Advertisement

on

Nucap Appoints New VP of Business Development

on

Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

on

CMA/Double Coin Appoints Aaron Murphy as Senior Vice President

on

CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hanco Corp.

Hanco Corp.
Phone: 800-328-7400Fax: 800-328-7401
2855 Eagandale Blvd., Eagan MN 55121
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia

People

Toyo Tires Announces Executive Changes in Manufacturing
Debra Hamlin TIA secretary Debra Hamlin TIA secretary

People

Bridgestone’s Debra Hamlin Elected TIA Secretary

People

Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

People

Stokes Tire Owner Thomas ‘T’ Beroth, Jr., Dies
Connect
Tire Review Magazine