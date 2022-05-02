NRS Wins AutoGuide’s Best Brake Pads Award

NRS Brakes announced it received AutoGuide’s Editor Choice Award for “Best Brakes” for the third consecutive year.

Click Here to Read More

NRS Brakes says it offers the largest selection of galvanized brake pads. Manufactured in Canada and the USA, NRS says its brake pads are galvanized for rust protection.

NRS says its brakes use its PACE award-winning Nucap Retention System technology to mechanically bond its brake pad to the plate instead of using an adhesive or glue. Combined with the noise-canceling piston cushion, NRS says its pads are long-lasting and the quietest brake pads on the market.