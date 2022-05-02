Connect with us

News

NRS Wins AutoGuide’s Best Brake Pads Award

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

NRS Brakes announced it received AutoGuide’s Editor Choice Award for “Best Brakes” for the third consecutive year.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

NRS Brakes says it offers the largest selection of galvanized brake pads. Manufactured in Canada and the USA, NRS says its brake pads are galvanized for rust protection.

NRS says its brakes use its PACE award-winning Nucap Retention System technology to mechanically bond its brake pad to the plate instead of using an adhesive or glue. Combined with the noise-canceling piston cushion, NRS says its pads are long-lasting and the quietest brake pads on the market.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Hamaton Promotes New Vice President of North American Subsidiary

News: Firestone Tires with Guayule Plant Rubber to Debut at Indy 500

People: Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA

People: Sullivan Tire Company Names New President, CEO

Advertisement

on

NRS Wins AutoGuide's Best Brake Pads Award

on

Spud Webb Serves as Celebrity Driver for Tire Discounters

on

Midas Encourages Tire Recycling

on

BKT Starts TikTok Channel
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

K&M Tire, Inc.

K&M Tire, Inc.
Contact: Jon SchadlPhone: (419) 695-1061Phone: (419) 695-1061
965 Spencerville Rd. / P.O. Box 279, Delphos OH 45833
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech

Executive Interviews

Pirelli CEO Talks Future Mobility, Industry Challenges
Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400 Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400

Executive Interviews

UHP A/S Tires: Q&A with Hankook Tire America President
Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing

People

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees
Kal-Tire-Thermal-Conversion-tire-recycling-chile Kal-Tire-Thermal-Conversion-tire-recycling-chile

News

Kal Tire on Cutting Edge of OTR Tire Recycling
Connect
Tire Review Magazine