NRS Brakes recently launched new galvanized brake pads designed exclusively for the following makes and models: 2017-2020 Ford Fusion, 2015-2020 Ford Edge, 2017-2019 Ford Escape, 2017-2019 Lincoln Continental, 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX, 2018-2020 Lincoln MKZ and the 2019-2020 Lincoln Nautilus.