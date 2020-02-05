NRS Brakes Expands Coverage for Class 4, 5, 6 Hino Trucks

Click Here to Read More

The pads are re-engineered to exceed the performance of the original brake pads to help operators reduce downtime, the company says.

The re-engineered pads are manufactured in North America by NRS Brakes. NRS Brakes uses fully galvanized steel backing plates to ensure the backing plate and friction attachment will not deteriorate due to corrosion during the entire life of the friction. NRS Shark Metal technology creates a mechanical attachment for the friction material using tiny hooks on the backing plate, the company says. The Hino-specific friction material design is also optimized by removing slots and chamfers to maximize pad contact area and stopping power, the company says.

The pads feature the NRS Brakes Performance Guarantee covering the replacement costs if a fleet operator or shop experiences a brake pad failure as a result of delamination or separation. This exceeds the factory warranty offered by Hino. The new part numbers also offer NRS Brakes’ National Fleet Program.

Each pad set comes with NuLok tabbed shims to help reduce noise during brake application that could cause possible safety concerns for drivers. Also, The NuLok shims are locked into place and will not migrate and damage the rotor.