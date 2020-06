With new galvanized brake pads designed for BMW driving dynamics, NRS Brakes has expanded its line of brake pads to include the 2020 BMW M240i.

This new addition along with the 2020 BMW 2-series will represent approximately 102,000 vehicles in production globally.

NRS says its brake pads use galvanized steel to withstand rust and corrosion and require fewer replacements.