NRS Brakes has added 57 new SKUs to its North American-made galvanized brake pad line-up, representing coverage for an additional 1,600 vehicle applications. The offering covers vehicles including Honda, BMW, Ford, GMC Trucks, Nissan and more.

NRS Brakes include technology such as the noise-cancelling piston insert in addition to the electronic wear sensor, which the company says gives an accurate gauge on how much brake pad life is left.